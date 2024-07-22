Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for George's 11th birthday

Prince George, the eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, is celebrating his 11th birthday.

Prince and Princess of Wales are trying hard to keep the occasion "very private," as reported by The New York Post.

Amid a challenging year for the royal family, including Kate and King Charles' ongoing cancer battle, the couple is determined to ensure that George's birthday remains special.

An insider told the outlet, "Kate is still going to very much carry on like many many other mothers do, to keep as much of a normal life as possible."

"With royal birthdays, especially with children and especially Catherine’s, they are very private occasions," insider added.

This year’s celebration will reportedly be more subdued as compared to previous birthdays, which included lavish parties along with George’s classmates.

Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, noted, "It will be business as usual with potentially a party or other kids coming round, There will be something that happens, it won’t be a case of him sitting behind closed doors and not doing anything, there will be some sort of a celebration."

He added, "I’m sure he will get phone calls from his grandparents and other family members today."

Notably, Prince and Princess of Wales shared a black-and-white photo of George in a suit to mark his special day on Instagram.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!" the caption read.