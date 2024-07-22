Taylor Swift gets dethroned just a week before reaching lucky number milestone

Taylor Swift just had her rather ‘bejeweled’ music-charts era, come to an end.

As the pop sensation’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, made it to the top of the charts, its three-month long success has come to an end now.

According to Billboard, the album, which was released in April fell from number one to number four on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 82,000 units on its 13th week.

Swift was dethroned by none other than Eminem with his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), that moved 281,000 units.

This marks the legendary rapper’s 11th album to hit the top of the music charts.

On the Billboard charts, the second place is held by the K-pop group, Enhypen, who released their album, Romance: Untold, that sold 124,000 units.

Zach Bryan claimed the third spot as he moved 88,000 units during the second week of his album, The Great American Bar Scene.

Even though Taylor Swift could not achieve a milestone of 13 straight weeks at the number one spot, which is pertinent to note, given that the artist herself has deemed the number “13” lucky for her, TTPD was no stranger to other milestones.

One achievement to be highlighted was when the album took the top-14 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.