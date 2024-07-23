Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain

Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky enjoyed her birthday weekend along with her husband and kids in Spain.

The 48-year-old Thor star's wife took a trip to Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, 21 July.

Elsa was also joined by the 40-year-old actor and their 10-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Chris Hemsworth took to his official Instagram account and posted a series of photos and clips showing off the sweet vacation with his family.

He posted a photo along with his sons enjoying the scenic sunrise from their window.

"Early morning chat with my boys in Spain (heart emoji) @elsapataky," Chris captioned the photo which was also shared by Elsa on her social media stories.

After admiring the sunrise, Elsa went to take a ride on RTV bikes, sharing a snap with her son all ready in his gear to hit the reload.

Following their stop at the museum and bike riding the family stopped for lunch.

She concluded her day by thanking everyone for all the birthday wishes saying, “Thanks for all my birthday congrats!! had the best day.”

It is pertinent to mention that Elsa turned 48 on July 19.

For those unversed, along with the twin sons, the couple also shares a 12-year-old daughter India Rose.