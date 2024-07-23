 
Geo News

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain

The actor and his wife welcomed three kids twin sons Sasha and Tristan as well as daughter India Rose

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain

Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky enjoyed her birthday weekend along with her husband and kids in Spain.

The 48-year-old Thor star's wife took a trip to Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, 21 July.

Elsa was also joined by the 40-year-old actor and their 10-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Chris Hemsworth took to his official Instagram account and posted a series of photos and clips showing off the sweet vacation with his family.

He posted a photo along with his sons enjoying the scenic sunrise from their window.

"Early morning chat with my boys in Spain (heart emoji) @elsapataky," Chris captioned the photo which was also shared by Elsa on her social media stories.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain

After admiring the sunrise, Elsa went to take a ride on RTV bikes, sharing a snap with her son all ready in his gear to hit the reload.

Following their stop at the museum and bike riding the family stopped for lunch.

She concluded her day by thanking everyone for all the birthday wishes saying, “Thanks for all my birthday congrats!! had the best day.”

It is pertinent to mention that Elsa turned 48 on July 19.

For those unversed, along with the twin sons, the couple also shares a 12-year-old daughter India Rose.

Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'
Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum loves watching 'Danny Go' show
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum loves watching 'Danny Go' show
Alanis Morissette brings out THIS band for 'Ironic' duet
Alanis Morissette brings out THIS band for 'Ironic' duet
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules
Taylor Swift gets dethroned just a week before reaching lucky number milestone
Taylor Swift gets dethroned just a week before reaching lucky number milestone
Halle Berry, producer Denise Di Novi address 'Catwoman' costume backlash
Halle Berry, producer Denise Di Novi address 'Catwoman' costume backlash
Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turned into kid talk
Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turned into kid talk
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question video
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question