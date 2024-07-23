Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcased their Hollywood vision as they hosted their big fat Royal wedding in 2018.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said their vows in St. George’s Chapel alongside family, gave price of their future plans of exiting the Royal clan.

Royal expert Tom Bower tells The Sun’s Royal Exclusive: “We know now in hindsight, that Meghan never really intended to stay.”

He adds: “Her guest list to her wedding showed her real ambition was to be a star in California and Harry's friends redistributed from the guest list in the evening from the dinner, so we know that the agenda was something which the royal family could never really get to grips with.”

Serena Williams, Carey Mulligan, David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney were amongst the A-listers who joined the celebrations.