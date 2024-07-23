 
Geo News

Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to showcase Hollywood ambitions

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcased their Hollywood vision as they hosted their big fat Royal wedding in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said their vows in St. George’s Chapel alongside family, gave price of their future plans of exiting the Royal clan.

Royal expert Tom Bower tells The Sun’s Royal Exclusive: “We know now in hindsight, that Meghan never really intended to stay.”

He adds: “Her guest list to her wedding showed her real ambition was to be a star in California and Harry's friends redistributed from the guest list in the evening from the dinner, so we know that the agenda was something which the royal family could never really get to grips with.”

Serena Williams, Carey Mulligan, David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney were amongst the A-listers who joined the celebrations.

Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future
Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'
Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'
Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'
Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain
Bella Hadid receives apology from sport giant 'for any upset or distress'
Bella Hadid receives apology from sport giant 'for any upset or distress'
Evelyn Thomas, 'High Energy' hit-maker breathes her last at 70
Evelyn Thomas, 'High Energy' hit-maker breathes her last at 70
Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'
Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'