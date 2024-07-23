 
UK minister reacts to Prince Harry's announcement about Invictus Games Birmingham

Prince Harry makes major announcement on Prince George's 11th birthday

July 23, 2024

Britain’s Minister for Veterans and People Al Carns has said that Prince Harry’s Invictus Games harness the power of sport to supercharge the recovery and rehabilitation of military personnel and veterans.

In his statement after Harry's announcement, Al Carns says, “Our exceptional Armed Forces make countless acts of courage and selflessness in their duties and we will always support wounded, injured and sick personnel and veterans.”

He further said, “The Invictus Games are just one way we offer lasting support to personnel and veterans facing illness or injury.”

Al Carns, the newly appointed Veterans Minister, will also be at today's flag raising ceremony at the NEC, the site of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

Earlier, Prince Harry announced that the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

