Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively prepare for 'fifth' addition to family

Ryan Reynolds, who already shares four kids with his wife Blake Lively, has revealed that he is “open” to welcoming a fifth child.

During a joint interview with Hugh Jackman for E! News, the Deadpool & Wolverine star opened up about the possibility of having a fifth kid.

"The more the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house,” said Ryan.

Sharing his excitement over the idea of having another kid, the 47-year-old actor said, "I adore it. Let's enjoy some more!"

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan tied the knot with Blake in 2012, and the couple shares four children so far - daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth kid born in 2023.

The IF star then explained that his kids have a very close bond with Huge, stating, “My kids prefer everything Hugh to me.”