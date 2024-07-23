Princess Anne arrives in France

Princess Anne has arrived in France for the two-day International Olympic Committee meeting weeks after she was injured.



Royal expert Richard Eden took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Court Circular, saying “Just a few weeks after being left concussed and seriously injured in an accident, Princess Anne embarks on an official foreign trip.”

The circular reads, “St James's Palace 22nd July, 2024

“The Princess Royal this evening departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for France and was received upon arrival later at Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, by His Majesty's Ambassador to the French Republic (Her Excellency Dame Menna Rawlings).”

According to reports, Princess Anne has arrived in France for two-day International Olympic Committee meeting.

Anne has been an IOC member since 1988.

Princess Anne had sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate last month.

She remained in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation for nearly a week.