 
Geo News

Princess Anne arrives in France

Princess Anne sustained 'minor injuries and concussion' last month

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Princess Anne arrives in France
Princess Anne arrives in France

Princess Anne has arrived in France for the two-day International Olympic Committee meeting weeks after she was injured.

Royal expert Richard Eden took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Court Circular, saying “Just a few weeks after being left concussed and seriously injured in an accident, Princess Anne embarks on an official foreign trip.”

The circular reads, “St James's Palace 22nd July, 2024

“The Princess Royal this evening departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for France and was received upon arrival later at Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, by His Majesty's Ambassador to the French Republic (Her Excellency Dame Menna Rawlings).”

According to reports, Princess Anne has arrived in France for two-day International Olympic Committee meeting.

Anne has been an IOC member since 1988.

Princess Anne had sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate last month.

She remained in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation for nearly a week.

Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations as Prince Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham video
Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations as Prince Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince Harry giving up on the UK
Prince Harry giving up on the UK
Nicole Kidman talks about making sacrifices with Tom Cruise in 'Eyes Wide Shut'
Nicole Kidman talks about making sacrifices with Tom Cruise in 'Eyes Wide Shut'
Robert Pattinson's plans with Jennifer Lawrence laid bare
Robert Pattinson's plans with Jennifer Lawrence laid bare
Prince George causes friction in Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage? video
Prince George causes friction in Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage?
Deadpool & Wolverine stars express just how famous Swift and Lively are
Deadpool & Wolverine stars express just how famous Swift and Lively are
David Beckham sends love to Prince George on 11th birthday
David Beckham sends love to Prince George on 11th birthday
Madonna's makes surprise visit at Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere
Madonna's makes surprise visit at Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere