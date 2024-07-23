Prince Harry’s UK plans at risk as William takes major step

Prince William is in no mood to forgive Prince Harry as Duke reportedly plans month-long trip to the UK to celebrate his 40th birthday with his family.



A report by Closer Magazine has revealed that the Duke of Sussex is coming to his home country in hopes of reconciliation with the Royal family.

However, a royal author and expert, Christopher Andersen, has conveyed bad news to the Duke of Sussex, claiming that he has no place in William’s life anymore.

"I have been saying this for months now – William pulled up the drawbridge and is not about to let it down for Harry anytime soon," the expert told Fox News.

He added that the Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, “not only expects loyalty from his brother on a very personal level, but he commands respect as the heir to the throne."

"That’s just the kind of person the Prince of Wales is. He has always been brought up to believe, as his father did before him, that if the system is to work at all, he comes first after the king – simple as that."

He noted that even Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer could not bring the brothers closer. "It’s just been so much easier for William, facing the pressure of having to cope with his wife’s, as well as his father’s cancer diagnoses, to slam the door on Harry," he said.

“It’s an awful lot to handle. You really can’t blame him… But the truth is that illness has not brought the brothers together. Oddly, it has driven them further apart."

"From William’s perspective, at this moment, where’s the upside to trying to make peace with Harry?

"It would take a lot of negotiating and compromise to even lay down the hatchet, much less bury it. Both sides would have to find a way to take responsibility and apologize. Ain’t happening anytime soon."