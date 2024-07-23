Ryan Reynolds shares daughter Betty thinks Hugh Jackman has healing powers

Ryan Reynolds talked about his daughter Betty's unconditional love for Hugh Jackman.

At the premiere of their film Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds opened up about bringing their kids to work with them.

Reynolds share his four kids, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child, with wife Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, Jackman is a dad to son Oscar, 23, and daughter, Ava, 19, whom he shares with ex wife Deborra-lee.

The IF star said, "I don't profess that my kids are perfectly behaved."

He added, "My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally. And she expresses that love through unblinking violence."

"So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might," Reynolds said.

Previously, in an interview on SiriusXM, Reynolds shared an memorable bonding moment his kids with Jackman.

"I’ve come in, I’ve heard The Greatest Showman playing, and there’s Hugh acting it out with them, like, just this big kid," he recalled.

Reynolds said that it was "one of the most heartbreaking, beautiful things I’d ever seen."