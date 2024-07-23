 
Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault

Reactions on the internet slam Chris Brown after he was accused of assault

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Chris Brown dubbed violent man after lawsuit accused him of assault
Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault

Chris Brown has a history of facing assault charges and the latest comes from his concert attendees alleging the musician and his group attacked them backstage at his July 19 show in Forth Worth and the internet is unsurprised by this incident.

The lawsuit says Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell were attacked by the Under the Influence singer's men after one of them pointed out he had a "beef" with a member of the plaintiffs who approached Chris to congratulate him for the show.

They are demanding a temporary restraining order and $50 million from defendants Live Nation, Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, Yella Beezy, along the Breezy rap star, according to EW.

On social media meanwhile, the reactions appear to be against Chris as many said they are not surprised by the allegations.

"Just nothing but a violent man," one user wrote.

Chris Brown dubbed violent man after lawsuit accused him of assault

Another added, "So he doesn't only assault women, but he assaults men too... "shocker."

"Does he ever stop," a third commented.

Chris Brown dubbed violent man after lawsuit accused him of assault

Someone else added, "No one's surprised."

Chris Brown dubbed violent man after lawsuit accused him of assault


