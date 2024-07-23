Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid don superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid dons superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid stepped out while matching their red-and-yellow style for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere afterparty!

As per People, hours after turning heads on the red carpet at the superhero film's New York City debut on Monday, Lively and Hadid came out at Jazz at Lincoln Center in another set of dresses dedicated to the film's comic book characters and their signature colors.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively arrived arm-in-arm with her husband Ryan Reynolds in a blue mini dress lined with red enamel roses by Balmain which she paired with red pumps for the debut.

In order to complete her look, the It Ends With Us actress added a bow of the same color in her hair, which she wore in a sweeping high ponytail, a red lip and red nails.

According to the reports by People, Gigi Hadid donned a transparent bright yellow latex coat over a black bodysuit. She accessorized her striking look with matching yellow Kate Christian Louboutin pumps, a yellow Miu Miu Matelassé leather bag and large gold jewelry including earrings, a statement necklace and an anklet.

Furthermore, on the Lincoln Center red carpet, Lively and Hadid were their own versions of Deadpool and Wolverine as they dressed in red and yellow looks that paid homage to Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's characters, according to the earlier outlet.

Moreover, as per People, Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film in the Deadpool franchise as it is directed by Shawn Levy and the movie is bringing the foul-mouthed assassin and his claw-wielding frenemy into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.