 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber reveals 'stress' of keeping her pregnancy a 'big secret'

Hailey Bieber talked about "not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly" with husband Justin Bieber

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Hailey Bieber reveals stress of keeping her pregnancy a big secret
Hailey Bieber reveals 'stress' of keeping her pregnancy a 'big secret'

Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first kid with husband Justin Bieber hid her pregnancy for a long time.

In an interview with W Magazine, Hailey talked about her decision of keeping her pregnancy a "big secret" for so long.

The Rhodes founder revealed that she managed to keep her pregnancy hidden because her baby bump was not visible until six months along.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," Hailey said.

Hailey added, "I probably could have hid it until the end." However, she admitted, "I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly."

"I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life," Hailey said.

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the pregnancy in May by sharing photos from their vow renewal on Instagram.

Director Shawn Levy recalls memorable NFL game night with Taylor Swift
Director Shawn Levy recalls memorable NFL game night with Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kamala Harris revealed amid political ambitions
Meghan Markle's true feelings for Kamala Harris revealed amid political ambitions
Meghan Markle's adding to Prince Harry's royal feud
Meghan Markle's adding to Prince Harry's royal feud
Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault
Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid don superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid don superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty
Nina Dobrev steps out in style post bike accident
Nina Dobrev steps out in style post bike accident
Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles name change request?
Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles name change request?
Spice Girl Emma Bunton caught in a battle over her £4M earnings
Spice Girl Emma Bunton caught in a battle over her £4M earnings