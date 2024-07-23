Hailey Bieber reveals 'stress' of keeping her pregnancy a 'big secret'

Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first kid with husband Justin Bieber hid her pregnancy for a long time.

In an interview with W Magazine, Hailey talked about her decision of keeping her pregnancy a "big secret" for so long.

The Rhodes founder revealed that she managed to keep her pregnancy hidden because her baby bump was not visible until six months along.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," Hailey said.

Hailey added, "I probably could have hid it until the end." However, she admitted, "I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly."

"I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life," Hailey said.

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the pregnancy in May by sharing photos from their vow renewal on Instagram.