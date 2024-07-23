Hailey Bieber gets blunt: Not 'close to family'

On the way to start her new family, Hailey Bieber admits she is not "super close" to her family as she opens up about her pregnancy.



During an interview with W Magazine, the supermodel said, "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent.”

She added, "I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family," noting, "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Daughter of actor Stephan Baldwin and Kennya Deodato Baldwin, the wife of Justin Bieber said the distance from her family grew after she jumped into the real world at a young age.

“I started traveling the world, making my own money. I got my own apartment and had to learn how to live on my own ... That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly," she continued.

Haily meanwhile remembered she had a “fairly normal childhood,“ adding she "always recognized [it] was different.”