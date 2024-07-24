 
Glen Powell reveals 'Top Gun 3' ahead in the schedule

'Top Gun 3' is reported to bring back Glen Powell, Tom Cruise, and Miles Teller for more high-flying action

July 24, 2024

Glen Powell shared an update about Top Gun 3.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Powell revealed the start date has been set for the highly anticipated sequel.

He said, "I mean, I have a date," without revealing any more details about the project.

When asked whether a Normal People continuation or Top Gun 3 would come first, Powell confirmed that Top Gun 3 is ahead in the schedule.

Despite this, he firmly stated, "absolutely not" when asked if he could provide more specifics about the project.

The announcement of Top Gun 3 came in January.

As per reports, Ehren Kruger is working on the script, and there are hopes that Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will return for the new film.

The sequel is expected to bring back Powell, Tom Cruise, and Miles Teller for more high-flying action.

Powell is also enjoying a successful run with his recent film Twisters, which opened with 81.5 million dollars. 

