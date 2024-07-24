 
Meghan Markle has found her 'carbon copy' in Hollywood: Read more

Meghan Markle trying to become popular amongst TV individuals

July 24, 2024

Meghan Markle is seemingly following the footsteps of the former Queen of daytime show as she develops her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex wants to turn herself into Holly Willoughby in an attempt to follow in her achievements.

Denise Palmer-Davies, brand expert and managing director of Borne Media, said: “Meghan and Holly are comparable in so many ways. 

“In fact, the only remarkable difference between the two women is their early family life - Holly had a stable upbringing and was raised by her middle class parents in West Sussex, while Meghan had a more disjointed childhood in the States, with her parents divorcing when she was six and them sharing custody throughout her childhood.

She added: “When you look at both women, their achievements, their goals, even the way they conduct themselves in public, they are almost like carbon copies of each other.”

