Prince Harry given ‘strategic date' to bring Archie, Lili in UK

Prince Harry has been given an ideal date to bring his kids back in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in California, can travel with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to London in the coming years for Invictus Games.

Renae Smith, founder and director of the Atticism, told Express.co.uk: "The Invictus Games in 2027 could indeed be a strategic opportunity for Prince Harry to bring his children to the UK. Given that they haven't visited since 2022, their presence could symbolise a gesture of goodwill and a desire to reconnect with his roots.

"This move could generate positive publicity, highlighting the importance of family unity and the continuation of his charitable efforts in the UK,” Smith added.

She explained: "It is crucial to handle this situation delicately. There is a risk that some might perceive this as 'using' the children to mend his [Prince Harry's] relationship with the Royal Family, which could attract negative attention.

She therefore advised: “It’s important for the couple [Harry and Meghan] to avoid exaggerating or portraying themselves as martyrs for attending or bringing their children. They should be matter-of-fact about their attendance and aim to avoid any conflict (Let's see if this is possible for them!)."