Bridgerton's Lady Danbury exposes show's racism towards black actors

Bridgerton's Lady Danbury reveals how the show has done "nothing" for the black actors while Netflix series announces Season 4

July 24, 2024

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh claimed that she called out Bridgerton bosses as they failed to light black actors properly, after becoming a household name as a star of the Netflix show.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor who has played Lady Danbury since 2020, stated that despite the show's huge success, it has done "nothing" to help the way black actors are treated, as per Daily Mail

According to the earlier publication, the actress revealed that even on Bridgerton, black actors, including herself were not being lit correctly during scenes.

As per Daily Mail reports, during the Stirring It Up podcast on Thursday, she explained that it was a problem across sets however, admitted that she found it exhausting. 

Moreover, despite her frustration, Adjoa conceded that things were getting better, however she shouldn't have to fight for it and wished she could simply "come and do her work."

As reported by the earlier outlet, the actress was discussing her career and racism with Miquita Oliver and her mother Andi on an episode of their hit show.

Furthermore, Adjoa has worked in theatre as well as television and film. She stated that she did not feel powerful in her career because of the racism she experienced, as per Daily Mail's reports. 

As far as Bridgerton is concerned, Adjoa also revealed on the podcast that she had worked closely with Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes to flesh out the backstory of Lady Danury, adding in details about her West African heritage.

It is worth mentioning that the Netflix series' season 4 has also been announced and it has been revealed that "Benedict’s story is coming next season."

