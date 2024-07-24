Buckingham Palace releases Royal Household's annual financial statement

Buckingham Palace has released Royal Household's annual financial statement - the Sovereign Grant Report - for the financial year 2023-24.



The palace, on behalf of King Charles, released the statement on their official social media handles.

Sharing the photo of the King and Queen Camilla, the palace tweeted “The Royal Household's annual financial statement - the Sovereign Grant Report - for the financial year 2023-24 is now available online.”

It further said the Sovereign Grant is the funding provided to support the official duties of the Sovereign and maintain the Occupied Royal Palaces.

It also includes a dedicated amount to fund the ten-year Reservicing of Buckingham Palace, now in its eighth year - a major overhaul of essential building services to ensure the Palace is protected for future generations.

The royal family further said, “This year’s statement covers a period which included moments of national and international celebration, including the Coronation of their Majesties the King and Queen in May 2023 and His Majesty’s State Visit to Kenya in October 2023 – the first to a Commonwealth nation as King.”