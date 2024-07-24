 
Geo News

King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement

Palace shared King Charles photo on social media

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harrys big announcement
King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement

King Charles held a series of meetings at Sandringham on Tuesday after Prince Harry confirmed Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

The Duke announced on his website that the Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

Following Harry’s announcement, palace released King Charles photo with the ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana on its social media handles.

Sharing the photo, the palace tweeted, “The King welcomes The Asantehene - Ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana - to Sandringham House. His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is currently in the UK as part of his Silver Jubilee celebrations.”

Commenting on the photo, royal expert Richard Palmer said, “The King has had a series of meetings at Sandringham today.”

King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harrys big announcement


Chrissy Teigen gives us a sneak-peek into her childhood
Chrissy Teigen gives us a sneak-peek into her childhood
Hailey Bieber reveals why she's no longer 'close' to her family
Hailey Bieber reveals why she's no longer 'close' to her family
Prince Harry bags ‘pathetic' title as he follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps video
Prince Harry bags ‘pathetic' title as he follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps
Blake Lively says she's the happiest after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere
Blake Lively says she's the happiest after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere
Prince Harry leaves lasting mark on veterans' life amid intense backlash
Prince Harry leaves lasting mark on veterans' life amid intense backlash
Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's balanced approach to raising kids
Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's balanced approach to raising kids
Meghan Markle has found her 'carbon copy' in Hollywood: Read more
Meghan Markle has found her 'carbon copy' in Hollywood: Read more
Prince Harry given ‘strategic date' to bring Archie, Lili in UK
Prince Harry given ‘strategic date' to bring Archie, Lili in UK