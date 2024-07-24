King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement

King Charles held a series of meetings at Sandringham on Tuesday after Prince Harry confirmed Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.



The Duke announced on his website that the Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

Following Harry’s announcement, palace released King Charles photo with the ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana on its social media handles.

Sharing the photo, the palace tweeted, “The King welcomes The Asantehene - Ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana - to Sandringham House. His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is currently in the UK as part of his Silver Jubilee celebrations.”

Commenting on the photo, royal expert Richard Palmer said, “The King has had a series of meetings at Sandringham today.”



