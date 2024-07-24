 
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham

Prince Harry recently reached out to King Charles and Prince William for reconciliation

July 24, 2024

Prince William has issued his first major statement after his estranged brother Prince Harry confirmed the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

The Invictus Games Foundation confirmed that it is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Birmingham games will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

Prince Harry said, “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.”

A day after Harry’s announcement, Prince William took new patronages as the Prince of Wales.

He also turned to social media and shared a video with sweet statement.

Prince William says, “An honour for The Prince of Wales to take on new patronages and responsibilities with some incredible organisations. Looking forward to supporting their vital work and making a difference together!”

