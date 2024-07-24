Meghan Markle makes final decision regarding 2027 Invictus Games appearance

Meghan Markle has revealed her final decision regarding her appearance at the 2027 Invictus Games, which is set to take place in Birmingham.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is said to have vowed never to set foot in the UK again, will not be attending the sports event, a royal expert has revealed.

Revealing that Harry, the Duke of Sussex and the founder of the charity, will be ‘travelling solo’ to the UK for the games, a royal expert has confirmed Meghan’s decision.

In a conversation with GB News, royal commentator Lee Cohen said that Harry is expected to travel to UK alone while predicting that Meghan will "make an excuse" not to attend.

Speaking with Nana Akua, Cohen said, "From all of the accounts that I've read, Harry will be coming solo without Meghan."

Referring to The Telegraph report that claimed that Meghan will not come to UK due to "security concerns" in the UK, Cohen said the Duchess is only making "excuses."

"Meghan made the excuse, as she often has, that she would be skipping due to security concerns,” he said. "That sounds like a convenient excuse to dodge a potentially chilly reception, doesn't it?"

Dragging Meghan over her ‘security concerns,’ Akua added, "Security concerns? She's living in the United States, where people bear arms all the time.”

"It just seems a bit absurd for them to say, 'oh, it's security'. They live in America. People can't wilfully carry guns in this country. It doesn't work like that."