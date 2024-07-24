Wolverine comeback opens door for Marvel two big heroes

Wolverine was long retired but the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine brought him back to life spurring hope for other super-heroes who have hung up their hats.



The optimism for a comeback kicked off from a major hint from Marvel boss Kevin Feige who told DisscussingFilm that the X-Men star return may open door for Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine,” he responded to the question of the MCU two big heroes return.

He continued, “So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [‘Deadpool & Wolverine’] is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

Bringing back old heroes, however, carries a risk of ruining the original ending. Keeping that in mind, Hugh Jackman assured fans his latest entry would not disturb the Logan timeline.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” he told SiriusXM in December 2022.

“Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”