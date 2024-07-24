Why Kate Middleton never keeps 'live in nanny' at her Royal home

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a key reason to not have live-in staff, it is revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who deeply enjoy a modest life, do not want their staff members invading privacy especially when a lot is going on amid the Royal health crisis.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells Dynasty podcast: "The truth is he's got a lot of worries."

She added, "but knowing what I know about his personality, he's practical, he's pragmatic, he's optimistic, just like his father. He is a real optimist in life and he also has his grandmother's [the late Queen Elizabeth] ability to compartmentalise and that's how he copes with life."



Vanderhoof replied: "This whole year I've been kind of reminded by the story of when they first moved to Adelaide Cottage [...] it's a four-bedroom house in Windsor inside the home park within in the security ring and it doesn't have space for a nanny. I remember that there was some kind of internet comment like 'Oh, however, will they live without their nanny!'



"But I think what's very important for me about that detail is just remembering, you know I think that we have this sense of them as having fabulous lifestyles and all the people in the kitchen, and while the huge staff is the case in the castles, for the most part they have lived without a lot of people around them, partially because they do want to protect their privacy."

