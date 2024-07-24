Jennifer Lopez raves about Lil Wayne: He is 'so cute'

Though Jennifer Lopez called Nas his favourite rapper of all time she found Lil Wayne "cute" after he called her Miss Lopez in one of his songs.



In a throwback interview with #CRWN’s Elliott Wilson, J.Lo said, “Nas is one of my favorite rappers of all time,” adding, “Probably number one. No, he’s my number one. I haven’t heard anyone rap who hits me in that same way."

She continued, "That New York sensibility that he has, he sounds like the guys I grew up with — that raspy voice and that delivery, but he’s so intelligent, and I’ve always felt that he was so smart and I just love his style.”

But, the On the Floor singer called the Lollipop singer cute, explaining, “He did call me Miss Lopez on a song like I was a teacher,” she said. “So cute.”

In the meantime, the marital woes have reportedly put a great deal of strain on the couple leaving Ben Affleck to binge on fast food to make the sadness go away.

“He’ll have as many as five pizzas delivered at one time," the sources told RadarOnline. “Ben has a sweet tooth that he’s satisfying with brownies and chocolate chip cookies and sweet coffee drinks topped with whipped cream! It’s doubtful he’s had a vegetable in weeks. Clearly, it’s beginning to catch up to him.”