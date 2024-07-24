Meghan Markle's inability to understand the royals' life of service mocked

Experts have just called Meghan Markle out for her inability to understand how a life of service works.



Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the backlash Meghan Markle’s comments received about her ‘orchestrated’ engagement interview.

For those unversed, the BBC broadcaster responsible for the show even came out to showcase her shock over the claims the Duchess made in her Netflix docu-series.

While referencing it Ms Elser even went as far as to say, “If there is any sort of truth to Eden’s assertion, the idea that Buckingham and Kensington Palaces would even entertain for a heartbeat tapping the queen of American TV to do the interview over the UK’s national broadcaster hardly speaks to having a full understanding about the royal gig.”

Because “When Meghan said ‘yes’ on the Night of the Bird, she wasn’t just getting herself a wonderful husband but also a new country, profession, religion and in-laws while simultaneously jettisoning the life, identity and career she had spent 36 years building for herself.”

“Theirs was and is a love story, but one that came with a hell of a lot of baggage.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, this 2017 interview feels like ‘naïve’ because at the start of their marriage many believed, “Meghan could and should have been the best thing to happen to the royal family since Prince Albert introduced indoor plumbing. Sigh. This was clearly not meant to be.”