Ryan Reynolds praises *NSYNC, Justin Timberlake for their contribution

Ryan Reynold expressed his gratitude to all five boyband members *NSYNC.



The 47-year-old actor took to his official intagram account and paid tribute to the members of *NSYNC.

The members of *NSYNC reunited at the premiere of renolds latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

But Timberlake was not present at the event in New York City, and the If actor gave a special shout-out to him .

Taking to his Instagram stories he posted a snap of him and his wife Blake Lively posing with Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick at the film’s afterparty.

Reynolds penned down, “These guys had such a huge hand in making a particular Deadpool & Wolverine sequence one of my all time favorites.”

He expressed his gratitude saying, “Can’t thank them enough for their kindness, talent and good fellowship.”

The proposal actor specifically mentioned Timberlake who is currently busy with his tour in Europe,

Reynolds wrote, "Justin Timberlake not pictured but no less appreciated.”

It is pertinent to mention that the band’s song Bye Bye Bye is featured on Deadpool & Wolverine’s soundtrack.