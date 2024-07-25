Henry Cavill makes mystery appearance in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Henry Cavill is reportedly making a cameo in MCU-superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine.



The film has already been released in Japan after which the film's IMDb cast listing was updated.



According to the list, Cavill is set to make a cameo in the film.

The British actor will be appearing as a Wolverine variant in Ryan Reynolds starrer, as per the IMDb listing.

Moreover, in a recent update on Wikipedia page of the threequel, the Witcher actor is confirmed to appear in the film.

The upcoming film is based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine.

Featuring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, the film is the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Apart from the two stars, the film also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

In the upcoming threequel, the 'Time Variance Authority' (TVA) pulls Deadpool from his low-pitched life and sets him on a mission with Wolverine that will change the history of the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be released on July 26 in theatres.