Taylor Swift's pal Abigail Anderson Berard is expecting her first child

Taylor Swift's bestie Abigail Anderson Berard is expecting her first child.

On Thursday, Berard posted a photo of herself alongside the announcement of her her pregnancy in Swift style.

The photo showcased Berard flaunting her baby bump while eating Cheez-Its.

Taylor Swift high school bestie announces pregnancy with a nod to her song

In the caption, she quoted lyrics from Swift's song But Daddy I love Him from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

"I’m having his babyyyy…" the caption reads.

Berard, who married Charles “Charlie” Berard in September 2022, has been a close friend to the Lover singer.

The duo has been together since they met on the first day of high school.

Swift’s song Fifteen from her 2008 album Fearless includes references to Berard, highlighting their close bond.

“You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail / And soon enough you're best friends,” the song’s lyrics go.

Berard has supported Swift through many of her career milestones, including attending the Eras Tour stop in Nashville last May.