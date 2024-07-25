Lady Gaga entralls fans with latest music update

Singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has just shed some light into her plans for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and fans are in for a treat at the upcoming opening ceremony.



News of this has been brought to light by The Hollywood Reporter and according to their findings, the Bad Romance singer was rumored to be preparing a collaboration with French singer Aya Nakamur, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

The speculations first started when the singer was recently spotted with Celine Dion in Paris.

She was later caught on the camera waving at her fans, outside her car ahead of Olympics, which will kick-off on July 26, 2024.

The singer’s upcoming on-stage performance comes after her last surprise performance at the 95th Academy Awards, held in December 2023.

On the work front, the singer-turned-actress will soon star in the upcoming film Joker: Folie A Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn in the movie, which is a sequel of 2019’s Joker.

Joker: Folie A Deux is scheduled to release on October 4, 2024 after being screened at the Venice Film Festival.