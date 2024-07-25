 
Henry Cavill makes mystery appearance in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'Deadpool & Wolverine' featuring Ryan Reynolds, will release in theaters on July 26, 2024

Web Desk
July 25, 2024

Henry Cavill has reportedly made a cameo in MCU-superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Ryan Reynolds starrer was recently released in Japan after which the film’s IMDb cast listing was updated.

According to the updated version, Cavill appears in the film as a Wolverine variant.

Moreover, in a recent updated version on the threequel's WIkipedia page, the British actor is confirmed to appear in the film.

The upcoming movie is based on marcel comics featuring Deadpool and wolverine, played by Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively.

Apart from the duo, the movie also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

The movie is the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

In the upcoming threequel, the audience will witness the Deadpool being pulled by 'Time Variance Authority' (TVA) from his low-pitched life.

TVA will team him up with the Wolverine on a mission which is said to change the history of the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be released on July 26 in theatres.

