Prince Harry makes grand move to head back to the UK amid home sickness

Prince Harry is slated to make some major moves when it comes to the UK and the US.

Commentator Kinsey Schofield made these comments while highlighting Prince Harry’s plans for the future.

She weighed in on everything during her interview with Sky News Australia.

There she pointed out the possible reasons for Prince Harry moving to have the Invictus Games in the UK next year.

She began by calling this a ‘home sick’ move made into the “perfect excuse”, in light of the Duke’s isolation in the US.

She was even quoted saying, “I think that he's homesick, quite honestly. I think he's looking for any reason, any excuse to get back there.”

Not to mention “It's widely reported that his dad doesn't take all of his phone calls, maybe this is the perfect excuse for him to go spend a significant time over there.”

For those unversed, the next Invictus Games in the UK will be held in Birmingham in 2027.