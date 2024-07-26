Hayley Williams accepts happiness over band not being 'in the pop world'

Hayley Williams just revealed how she isn’t the biggest fan of stan-wars.

The 35-year-old Paramore bandleader took to her official Instagram account to upload Stories sharing her opinion over stan-wars.

She deemed these types of interactions are "annoying" and how "happy" she is that her band "is not really in the pop world."

"witnessing stan wars makes me so happy pmore is not really in the pop world. i just get to enjoy the good s--- thats come out this year and im sorry some of yall cant thats gotta be damn tough," Williams captioned her first Stories upload.

The Airplanes singer then uploaded a series of now-deleted videos that have been captured and posted by fans on social media platforms, where she could be heard saying, “Something I’ve been thinking about a lot, and why I don’t really love it [the internet]… Especially in the music world, like when it comes, to like, music, whether it’s the pop girls or any scene, really.”

She continued, “People only give a f--- about numbers now, and stats. And that is so lame. It’s very fun, don’t get me wrong. It’s sick. We’ve had a No. 1 album and top this and that albums, yes. That s*** is great…”

Hayley Williams concluded by reminiscing a time “when that was not so important.”