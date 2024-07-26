 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez manifests 'happy days' at 55th birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez, along with her longtime friend and coach, Stevie Mackey, celebrated her birthday with a performance

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Jennifer Lopez manifests happy days at 55th birthday celebration
Jennifer Lopez manifests 'happy days' at 55th birthday celebration 

Jennifer Lopez just displayed a rather joyful side of hers as she celebrated her 55th birthday, despite marital problems with spouse, Ben Affleck.

The singer, who celebrated her birthday on July 24, spent some time with her old pal and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey.

The two joined forces and belted out lyrics to a classic mashup of Judy Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand.

Jennifer Lopez manifests happy days at 55th birthday celebration

Taking to their official Instagram accounts, after they had celebrated Lopez’s birthday, a video was uploaded, where Mackey and the Get On The Floor hit-maker sang a rendition of Garland and Streisand's iconic Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy performance.

As Lopez wore a sheer dress and paired them with dangling earrings, the two divided the song amongst them.

The This Is Me… Now singer took on lyrics from Happy Days Are Here Again, while Mackey sang the Get Happy portion of the performance.

As Stevie Mackey sang, "Forget your troubles, c'mon get happy," Jennifer Lopez stuck to her part, singing, "Happy days are here again, the skies above are clear again."

"Here’s to a new and HAPPY year around the sun… Late birthday nights with @steviemackey," the songstress captioned the collaborative reel.

Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce trying to become Brad Pitt 2.0: Report
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce trying to become Brad Pitt 2.0: Report
Taylor Swift gushes over 'so creative' Hamburg Swifties after 'Ears Tour' shows
Taylor Swift gushes over 'so creative' Hamburg Swifties after 'Ears Tour' shows
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘nowhere close' to Prince Harry video
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘nowhere close' to Prince Harry
Taylor Swift hypes up 'Deadpool 3' poking fun at Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift hypes up 'Deadpool 3' poking fun at Ryan Reynolds
Timothee Chalamet displays 'strange traits' amid Kardashian feud: Report
Timothee Chalamet displays 'strange traits' amid Kardashian feud: Report
Josh Hall breaks silence on social media following divorce filing
Josh Hall breaks silence on social media following divorce filing
Hayley Williams accepts happiness over band not being 'in the pop world'
Hayley Williams accepts happiness over band not being 'in the pop world'
Guitarist Gary Holt sides with Taylor Swift, slams 'overrated' Beyonce
Guitarist Gary Holt sides with Taylor Swift, slams 'overrated' Beyonce