Jennifer Lopez manifests 'happy days' at 55th birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez just displayed a rather joyful side of hers as she celebrated her 55th birthday, despite marital problems with spouse, Ben Affleck.

The singer, who celebrated her birthday on July 24, spent some time with her old pal and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey.

The two joined forces and belted out lyrics to a classic mashup of Judy Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand.

Taking to their official Instagram accounts, after they had celebrated Lopez’s birthday, a video was uploaded, where Mackey and the Get On The Floor hit-maker sang a rendition of Garland and Streisand's iconic Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy performance.

As Lopez wore a sheer dress and paired them with dangling earrings, the two divided the song amongst them.

The This Is Me… Now singer took on lyrics from Happy Days Are Here Again, while Mackey sang the Get Happy portion of the performance.

As Stevie Mackey sang, "Forget your troubles, c'mon get happy," Jennifer Lopez stuck to her part, singing, "Happy days are here again, the skies above are clear again."

"Here’s to a new and HAPPY year around the sun… Late birthday nights with @steviemackey," the songstress captioned the collaborative reel.