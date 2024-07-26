Ice Spice denies accusation of using Taylor Swift for clout

Ice Spice just got candid about her friendship to Taylor Swift.

As she had an exclusive conversation with Rolling Stone for their cover story, the Deli rapper expressed how she felt it was “rude” of people to assume that she befriended and collaborated with the Lover crooner on the Karma remix, just for clout.

"Why would she not want to be my friend? Taylor f**** with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well," Ice Spice told the outlet.

She then recalled when she found out that Swift wanted to work with her on the Karma remix, Spice was living in her first apartment in New Jersey.

Recalling how her manager contacted her, saying, "He’s like, ‘Taylor Swift has a record for you to get on from her album.’ I’m playing it cool on the phone. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Super cool.’ And then I hang up the phone and I’m hysterically crying.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift also told Rolling Stone, her opinion of the In Ha Mood hit-maker, saying, "Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world.”