King Charles to blame for Prince Andrew ‘invisibility'

Prince Andrew is called out for pushing himself into the Royal glitz for the sake of popularity.



The Duke of York, who has famously been defamed for his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is asked to turn indivisible to the public eye.

Royal author Tom Bower, in a discussion with The Sun’s royal editor says: “He should be invisible.

“I blame the King for not being more authoritarian for ordering Prince Andrew to stay out of public view.”

This comes as Andrew attended Thanksgiving for King Constantine at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Mr Bower added: “That memorial service front row was catastrophic mistake - he pushed himself to the front.”

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: "The King has undoubtedly got a problem, and the Royal Family very, very clearly have extremely serious and embarrassing perpetual problem with Prince Andrew."