 
Geo News

King Charles to blame for Prince Andrew ‘invisibility'

Prince Andrew is advised to take a back seat in Royal Family

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Prince Andrew is called out for pushing himself into the Royal glitz for the sake of popularity.

The Duke of York, who has famously been defamed for his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is asked to turn indivisible to the public eye.

Royal author Tom Bower, in a discussion with The Sun’s royal editor says: “He should be invisible.

“I blame the King for not being more authoritarian for ordering Prince Andrew to stay out of public view.”

This comes as Andrew attended Thanksgiving for King Constantine at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Mr Bower added: “That memorial service front row was catastrophic mistake - he pushed himself to the front.”

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: "The King has undoubtedly got a problem, and the Royal Family very, very clearly have extremely serious and embarrassing perpetual problem with Prince Andrew."

Prince Harry warned of dragging Royals in his ‘storm'
Prince Harry warned of dragging Royals in his ‘storm'
Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner gets a new name by wife 'Tay'
Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner gets a new name by wife 'Tay'
Snoop Dogg reveals rappers he think can compete in Olympics of rapping
Snoop Dogg reveals rappers he think can compete in Olympics of rapping
Ice Spice denies accusation of using Taylor Swift for clout
Ice Spice denies accusation of using Taylor Swift for clout
Jennifer Lopez manifests 'happy days' at 55th birthday celebration
Jennifer Lopez manifests 'happy days' at 55th birthday celebration
Hugh Jackman recalls hilarious days as a clown before Hollywood fame
Hugh Jackman recalls hilarious days as a clown before Hollywood fame
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce trying to become Brad Pitt 2.0: Report
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce trying to become Brad Pitt 2.0: Report
Taylor Swift gushes over 'so creative' Hamburg Swifties after 'Ears Tour' shows
Taylor Swift gushes over 'so creative' Hamburg Swifties after 'Ears Tour' shows