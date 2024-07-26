 
Omid Scobie makes shocking claim after Prince Harry's interview

Prince Harry has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids

July 26, 2024

Omid Scobie, a royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has made shocking claims after Prince Harry’s latest interview.

The author of the Endgame took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “The abuse, suffering and criminal acts that a number of British newspapers have inflicted on innocent people from all walks of life should have seen them shut down."

He claimed, “Instead, victims are quietly paid off while heinous practices continue from the shadows. The industry needs a reset.”

Earlier, Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids, said his "mission" against them partly caused his rift with the royal family.

The Duke has brought a number of court cases against tabloids which he, alongside other public figures, accuses of illegally collecting information.

Beyond the legal proceedings, Harry has expressed anger at the mistreatment of his wife Meghan by the popular press.

He has long considered them responsible for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

