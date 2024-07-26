Katy Perry reveals how her daughter inspires her new single

Katy Perry revealed the sweet way in which her daughter Daisy Dove inspired her newest single Lifetimes, as she comes forward with her musical comeback despite the “disappointing” performance of her first track Woman's World.



It is pertinent to mention that the 39-year-old singer, who shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, in an appearance on Thursday's The One Show, revealed that her new song stemmed from a sweet exchange she has with Daisy every night.

In regards to this, Katy began at length by admitting that Lifetimes is a song inspired by her daughter and she always says love towards her before going to bed every night.

Furthermore, she recounted by saying that “The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer and we've been to a lot of beaches and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins.”

According to Daily Mail, Katy expressed that she thinks that, “you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter it can be your son, aunt, partner they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you.”

As per the earlier publication, the song is the latest single from Katy Perry’s upcoming album 143, which is said to be released on September 20th.

While discussing the title of the album, Katy explained that they’re her “angel numbers” and it’s what she see as a “guidance, confirmation and confidence.”

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that Katy also hinted that she and Orlando might be planning to spend time in the UK, after travelling to Britain in order to promote the new album, as per Daily Mail’s reports.