 
Geo News

Adele's boyfriend finally asks her for marriage after years-long romance

Adele and Rich Paul made a rare appearance last week in London

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Adeles boyfriend finally asks her for marriage after years-long romance
Adele's boyfriend finally asks her for marriage after years-long romance

Adele is seemingly starting a new chapter is life with boyfriend Rich Paul after dating him for almost four years. 

As per Mail Online, the singer’s American sports agent boyfriend proposed to her last Thursday in London.

According to the publication, the Hello hit-maker was really happy and excited when her beau popped the question. 

She showed the ring to her family and close friends through FaceTime as well, the report revealed. 

Sharing more details about the dream proposal, an insider revealed that Paul planned the proposal in her hometown Tottenham, which is located in North London. 

The singer also received a beautiful four carat diamond ring in her proposal.

As per sources, the couple is expected to host a huge lavish wedding at the end of this year.

The couple's engagement rumours come after their rare appearance in London, last week, as she was spotted wearing the diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Before their appearance, the Grammy-award winner referred to Paul as her 'husband' and called herself his 'wife' during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts. 

"The 36-year-old singer thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It's been an in-joke," a source said at the time. 

The pair started dating back in early 2021 after knowing each other for couple of years.

Meghan Markle's royal title under threat after Prince Harry shock confession video
Meghan Markle's royal title under threat after Prince Harry shock confession
Ice Spice treats fans with debut album Y2K
Ice Spice treats fans with debut album Y2K
Katy Perry reveals how her daughter inspires her new single video
Katy Perry reveals how her daughter inspires her new single
Elon Musk's daughter opens up about absent father and calls him a 'liar'
Elon Musk's daughter opens up about absent father and calls him a 'liar'
Kate Middleton envies Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘liberating' life in US video
Kate Middleton envies Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘liberating' life in US
Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry's claims in latest interview
Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry's claims in latest interview
Christina Hall bashes estranged husband Josh for being an 'insecure man'
Christina Hall bashes estranged husband Josh for being an 'insecure man'
Kate Middleton, Prince William set strict household rules for George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton, Prince William set strict household rules for George, Charlotte and Louis