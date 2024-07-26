Adele's boyfriend finally asks her for marriage after years-long romance

Adele is seemingly starting a new chapter is life with boyfriend Rich Paul after dating him for almost four years.

As per Mail Online, the singer’s American sports agent boyfriend proposed to her last Thursday in London.

According to the publication, the Hello hit-maker was really happy and excited when her beau popped the question.

She showed the ring to her family and close friends through FaceTime as well, the report revealed.

Sharing more details about the dream proposal, an insider revealed that Paul planned the proposal in her hometown Tottenham, which is located in North London.

The singer also received a beautiful four carat diamond ring in her proposal.

As per sources, the couple is expected to host a huge lavish wedding at the end of this year.

The couple's engagement rumours come after their rare appearance in London, last week, as she was spotted wearing the diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Before their appearance, the Grammy-award winner referred to Paul as her 'husband' and called herself his 'wife' during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts.

"The 36-year-old singer thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It's been an in-joke," a source said at the time.



The pair started dating back in early 2021 after knowing each other for couple of years.