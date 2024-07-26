Ice Spice breaks silence on beef rumors with Latto: 'it's all a joke'

Ice Spice has finally addressed the rumors of her beef with fellow rapper Latto.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the 24-year-old rapper insisted that there is “no issue” between them- at least from her side.

"I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny,” said Ice, whose real name is Isis Gaston.

"I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her, ‘What’s the issue?’ It’d be like a blank stare. It’d really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me,” continued the Barbie World songstress.

During her conversation, Ice also thanked her critics, saying they helped her "win at life."

“When people ask me, 'Oh, how do you deal with the hate?' I don't give a s*** because I won, bro. I win at life,” she told the outlet.



"I can only just be grateful for people talking s***, for people supporting me. Everything that comes with the territory, I can only be grateful for,” Ice added.