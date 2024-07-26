 
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard reveals meanings behind her tattoos amid pregnancy

July 26, 2024

Gypsy-Rose shared a clip on Thursday, which featured some of her latest tattoos which she got done earlier this year, before learning that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

While setting the video to Jordin Sparks' "Tattoo," Gypsy revealed her large back tattoo, at the start of a TikTok video, which she also shared on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star then showed followers a tattoo she would have tattooed on her forearm inspired by the Buddhist symbol Unalome, which is known for representing a path to freedom, as suggested in a diagram shared by Blanchard, as reported by People.

According to earlier publication, she also gave fans a glimpse of the matching husky dog tattoos she got with Urker.

Furthermore, Blanchard also tagged her cousin, Bobby Pitre, and his Louisiana store Sailor Bob's Tattoo Parlor, where the pair got the tattoos done while she also tagged artist Nadiya Vizier, who did inking on her post.

In regards to the caption, Gypsy wrote, “Tattoo meanings. DISCLOSURE All tattoos were done BEFORE pregnancy.”

As per People’s reports, in April, Pitre told in a text that Blanchard and Urker got the matching dog tattoos to represent "a symbol for their strong bond."

