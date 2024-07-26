Ice Spice opens up about alleged feud with Latto

Ice Spice just addressed the alleged feud she has with rapper Latto.

In the cover story for Rolling Stone, she told the outlet it was nothing more than a joke that ran along its course, from her end, at least.

The 24-year-old In Ha Mood hit-maker, addressed the simmering beef with the 25-year-old artist, talking about the accusations and assumptions people on social media have made about the two for the past couple of months.

“I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her ‘What’s the issue?’ it’d be like a blank stare,” Ice said to the outlet adding, “It’d really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me.”



For the unversed, rumors about a feud between Ice Spice and Latto have been making rounds on social media ever since, Spice dropped her single, Think U the S*** (Fart) back in January, this year.

Lyrics from the track like, “I got my foot on they necks, I can't let up / She all on the floor, told her, ‘Get up,’” were Ice Spice’s jabs at Latto.

Fans linked the lyrics to Latto’s 2023 song, Put It on the Floor, leading to speculations about an alleged feud between the two musicians.