Gina Kirschenheiter opens up about her relationship status with Travis Mullen

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen are still dating

July 26, 2024

Gina Kirschenheiter is still dating Travis Mullen after he moved out of their shared home.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the TV personality revealed that they are working on “issues” in their relationship.

"It’s good, it’s really good," Gina said of her relationship with Travis. "We had a bad year and we’re still not through all of it but we’re handling it well."

On July 25, during the episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the 40-year-old star announced her tough decision to move her boyfriend of four years and his children into separate homes.

“Today is not a great day,” explained Gina. “S--- doesn’t get real until it’s real, and it’s real.”

“It’s just hard to watch you moving out of our house. It’s just confusing because we're not breaking up and I don't want us to break up,” she added.

