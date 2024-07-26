Billy Joel sets 'dream come true' record with 150th show at Madison Square

Billy Joel just set a record at Madison Square Garden!

The 75-year-old singer and songwriter as well as the hometown legend, played his final gig of the record-breaking residency at the iconic venue on July 25, 2024.

Joel’s sold-out performance that night, marked his 150th lifetime show where a permanent banner was raised in the artist, who is also known as the Piano Man’s honor.

As Jimmy Fallon, presented Joel with the marker, the late-night show host announced, "No one has done this. We are here tonight witnessing this. We are part of history. Congratulations. I love you, New York City loves you — we all love you."

"It’s been a dream come true," Joel said, addressing the spectators of his residency, as per PEOPLE. "I first came to Madison Square Garden when I was a 4-year-old to see the Circus and watch Gene Autry sing ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’ And now, here I am doing this. Thanks, mom!" he added.

The surprise performance at the legendary concert included Guns N’ Roses front man, Axl Rose, who performed a classic cover of the song, Live and Let Die by Wings and Highway to Hell by AC/DC. He also took the stage to join Joel to perform, You May Be Right, the last song of the show.