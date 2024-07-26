 
Geo News

Billy Joel sets 'dream come true' record with 150th show at Madison Square

Billy Joel performed the last show of his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Billy Joel sets dream come true record with 150th show at Madison Square
Billy Joel sets 'dream come true' record with 150th show at Madison Square

Billy Joel just set a record at Madison Square Garden!

The 75-year-old singer and songwriter as well as the hometown legend, played his final gig of the record-breaking residency at the iconic venue on July 25, 2024.

Joel’s sold-out performance that night, marked his 150th lifetime show where a permanent banner was raised in the artist, who is also known as the Piano Man’s honor.

As Jimmy Fallon, presented Joel with the marker, the late-night show host announced, "No one has done this. We are here tonight witnessing this. We are part of history. Congratulations. I love you, New York City loves you — we all love you."

"It’s been a dream come true," Joel said, addressing the spectators of his residency, as per PEOPLE. "I first came to Madison Square Garden when I was a 4-year-old to see the Circus and watch Gene Autry sing ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’ And now, here I am doing this. Thanks, mom!" he added.

The surprise performance at the legendary concert included Guns N’ Roses front man, Axl Rose, who performed a classic cover of the song, Live and Let Die by Wings and Highway to Hell by AC/DC. He also took the stage to join Joel to perform, You May Be Right, the last song of the show.

Margot Robbie enjoys 'hottest career' in Hollywood amid pregnancy: Source
Margot Robbie enjoys 'hottest career' in Hollywood amid pregnancy: Source
AJ McLean opens up about Backstreet Boys exploitation by 'sixth member'
AJ McLean opens up about Backstreet Boys exploitation by 'sixth member'
Meghan Markle cooking up a bomb against Buckingham Palace video
Meghan Markle cooking up a bomb against Buckingham Palace
Ice Spice opens up about alleged feud with Latto
Ice Spice opens up about alleged feud with Latto
Prince Harry admits he's seen people's true colours finally
Prince Harry admits he's seen people's true colours finally
Kit Harington, John Snow is back to 'Game of Thrones' universe
Kit Harington, John Snow is back to 'Game of Thrones' universe
Prince Harry reacts for the first time to all accusations against King Charles, William
Prince Harry reacts for the first time to all accusations against King Charles, William
Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover
Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover