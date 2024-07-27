 
Geo News

Britney Spears denies negative remarks about Halsey's 'Lucky' video

Halsey released music video of 'Lucky' featuring an interpolation of Britney Spears’ song with same name

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Britney Spears denies negative remarks about Halseys Lucky video
Britney Spears denies negative remarks about Halsey's 'Lucky' video

Britney Spears has taken back her negative comments about Halsey's latest music video.

On Friday, Halsey, who uses the pronouns they/them and she/her, dropped the music video of her track Lucky featuring an interpolation of Spears’ song with same name.

Initially, Spears took to X to share a post slamming Halsey, saying, “I feel harassed, violated, and bullied.”

However, the Toxic singer deleted her post later which also threatened legal action against Halsey and criticized the video as “cruel.”

Minutes after her initial post, Spears clarified that the critical statements were not from her.

Britney Spears denies negative remarks about Halseys Lucky video

“Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone, I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it,” she wrote.

The Lucky video showcases a young girl's poster of Halsey coming to life, showing the pop star's behind-the-scenes struggles with personal health.

Before the video's release, Halsey expressed her deep connection to Spears' lyrics, sharing on Instagram how the song resonated with her since childhood.

“When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different, Love you forever,” she wrote.

Chris Pratt takes joke on Hugh Jackman's height to another level
Chris Pratt takes joke on Hugh Jackman's height to another level
Hugh Jackman's divorce gets a laugh in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Hugh Jackman's divorce gets a laugh in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Leonardo Di Caprio 'does anything he wants' in Vitorria Ceretti romance?
Leonardo Di Caprio 'does anything he wants' in Vitorria Ceretti romance?
Jennifer Aniston helping Courtney Cox to 'fix' THIS department: Source
Jennifer Aniston helping Courtney Cox to 'fix' THIS department: Source
Christina Hall alleges estranged Husband Josh took items unannounced
Christina Hall alleges estranged Husband Josh took items unannounced
Lady Gaga surprises fans with performance at 2024 Olympics opening
Lady Gaga surprises fans with performance at 2024 Olympics opening
Post Malone drops 'craziest' track in collaboration with Luke Combs
Post Malone drops 'craziest' track in collaboration with Luke Combs
Emma Stone wasn't ready for husband's transformation after fame: Report
Emma Stone wasn't ready for husband's transformation after fame: Report