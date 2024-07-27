Britney Spears denies negative remarks about Halsey's 'Lucky' video

Britney Spears has taken back her negative comments about Halsey's latest music video.

On Friday, Halsey, who uses the pronouns they/them and she/her, dropped the music video of her track Lucky featuring an interpolation of Spears’ song with same name.

Initially, Spears took to X to share a post slamming Halsey, saying, “I feel harassed, violated, and bullied.”

However, the Toxic singer deleted her post later which also threatened legal action against Halsey and criticized the video as “cruel.”

Minutes after her initial post, Spears clarified that the critical statements were not from her.

“Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone, I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it,” she wrote.

The Lucky video showcases a young girl's poster of Halsey coming to life, showing the pop star's behind-the-scenes struggles with personal health.

Before the video's release, Halsey expressed her deep connection to Spears' lyrics, sharing on Instagram how the song resonated with her since childhood.

“When I was five, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different, Love you forever,” she wrote.