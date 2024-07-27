Beyoncé delivers surprise 'YA YA' remix for Team USA at Paris Olympics

Beyoncé surprised fans with a video remixing her single 'YA YA' alongside top U.S. athletes

Beyoncé introduces Team USA Olympians 2024 during NBC’s primetime coverage of the Paris Olympics ceremony.



On Friday, Beyoncé surprised fans with a video remixing her single YA YA from her Cowboy Carter album alongside top U.S. athletes.

The video featured members from women’s gymnastics team, including Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezley Rivera, and Sunisa “Suni” Lee. Meanwhile, the men’s gymnastics team included Fred Richard, Asher Hong, Paul Juda Brody Malone, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

“We wanna welcome you to the 2024 Summer Olympic games! Ah! On behalf of Team USA, we ‘gon make it do what it do, YA YA! Put them hands together!” she says in the video.

Beyoncé, donning a cowgirl hat, a kaftan with Olympic rings, and a white bodysuit with USA on her chest, welcomed everyone to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Before concluding, Beyoncé celebrated Team USA, calling them “the very best of who we are.”

The Grammy-winning artist adds, “What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate.”

On Instagram, Team USA official handle reacts to the surprise introduction, calling it “#Beylympics.”