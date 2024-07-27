Princess Charlene stuns at Olympic Opening Ceremony with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit as she attended the Olympic Opening Ceremony with husband Prince Albert in Paris.



The palace shared photos of the royal couple on its official Instagram handle.

The adorable photos were posted with caption, “Friday, July 26th, a few hours away from the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were received by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, for a reception at the Palace of Elysée.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday officially declared open the Paris Olympics, at the end of a spectacular but rain-soaked opening ceremony held for the first time outside the main stadium.



"I declare open the Games of Paris celebrating the 33rd Olympiad of the modern era," said Macron, launching the Games exactly 100 years after Paris last hosted the Olympics.

Princess Charlene, 46, is a former Olympic swimmer.

Prince Albert, 66, is also a former Olympian himself, and competed in bobsledding at the Winter Games five times between 1988 and 2002.