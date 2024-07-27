 
'The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke gets emotional about final season

The filming of 'The Boys' final and fifth season is set to begin between November 2024 and mid 2025

Web Desk
July 27, 2024

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke shares his emotions about the upcoming final season of the series.

According to PEOPLE report, during an interview at San Diego Comin-Con, Kripke expressed his gratitude along with sadness about the ending the series.

He said, “I’m really grateful and happy that I get to end the show on our terms.”

“That’s really rare. Frankly, it’s the first time I’ve been able to do it,” he added.

Reflecting on the strong bond he has with cast, Kripke added, “So it just really, it really is exciting for the creative. But I'm also sad. I genuinely love this cast. We really are a family. I'm successfully blocking it for now, but like when we all eventually go our separate ways, I'm gonna be a mess.”

While the release date for the final season is still pending, Krpke hinted that filming is set to begin between November 2024 and mid 2025.

He encouraged cast to enjoy their last moments together, saying, “we’re going in for one last ride.” 

