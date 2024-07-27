Mexican singers Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar tie the knot

Mexican singers, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar, have exchanged vows after nearly two months of announcing relationship.



Nodal, 25, and Aguilar, 20, marked the milestone in a joint Instagram post, announcing that the love birds got officially married on July 24.

The post began with a picture of the two sharing a smooch on the wedding day and also featured another of them smiling and laughing as they embraced one another.

As per Hola!, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico.

The bride's famous father, Grammy-winning regional Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, walked her down the aisle and also extended his blessings to the couple Thursday on Instagram.

"Whether you see it or not, today you begin a new and very different path from any of those who have walked before. One where respect and responsibility will be your strongest guide, Even as important as love," the English translation of his post in Spanish read.

"Personally, I am very clear about it, and I can even confirm the following. In any lasting relationship, love is 'essential,' and respect and responsibility are totally indispensable," he continued.

Pepe ended his letter by addressing their "public decision" to get married.

"Although there are fears about such a transcendental and, in this case, so public decision, Although you are young and in a learning stage in your life, Although there could be a logical fear of the unknown due to a decision like this, etc, etc. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE," Pepe wrote.