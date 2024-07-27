 
Alec Baldwin wife likes fame, forces him to do reality show

Reports say Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria is making the actor do what he is not willing to do

July 27, 2024

Alec Baldwin is doing a reality show for TLC. But sources say he was doing it on his wife Hilaria's insistence because she likes the "spotlight."

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter tell OK! Magazine, "Hilaria’s fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec."

They spilled, "A lot of people around Alec think it’s bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he’s absolutely consumed with stress and worry." 

"He’s doing this show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria’s not giving him much of an option," the bird chirped.

After his case was dismissed in the Rust manslaughter case, sources mentioned another possible reason for him to join a reality show: money.

"Doing a reality show wasn’t Alec’s first choice," the tipster tattled to In Touch. "But it’s a fast way to make cash.”

In the meantime, the show will focus on the Mission Impossible star's family as one insider details it will be "all the chaos with the kids, the animals, and their careers — [plus] making time for each other."

