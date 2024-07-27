Nelly Furtado reveals her daughter's brutal remarks on her music

Nelly Furtado has decided to ditch auto-tune in her upcoming projects.



The motivation behind the change is none other than impressing her daughter, the Promiscuous singer recently revealed in an interview.

"She’d literally be like, 'Mom, why are you using auto-tune on this song?' You think it sounds cool but it doesn’t," Furtado, 45, told NME.

“She also reminded me that people love my music because it’s three-dimensional," Furtado told the outlet, adding that it made her "dig even deeper."

7 marks Furtado's first album release in seven years.

On July 11, Furtado announced her album in a lengthy Instagram post, where she also unveiled her latest single Corazón.

"This is going to sound strange and stupid but this isn’t a job for me. It’s super personal. Music is my whole language and life and love and blessing, so sometimes it’s hard for me to wrap that up in a bow [bow emoji]."

"I first felt the energy of what 'Corazón' would become on a trip to Colombia with a couple of friends and then I kept on recording and four years later I have an album," she continued, "and it’s really always about the journey, honestly."

"Anyways, I’ll TRY to explain the process in some photos and videos and storytelling but I know that I experienced it all and cried the tears and made the friendships and felt the joy and fear and pain and I learned a lot and that’s all that matters. What is cool though, every time I would doubt myself I would see the number 7 everywhere."

She concluded, "Bye , making more songs…"